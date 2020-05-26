WV Girls Basketball Player of the Year Kalissa Lacy eyes big college program

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK) – Last season George Washington’s Kalissa lacy scored nearly 25 points a game for the lady patriots — five better than anyone else in the state. The rising senior was also the first player from G.W. to win the state player of the year honor. So how does the state’s best girls basketball player get better? The answer is simple — no rest.

“I’ve been playing four sports since I was five years old, basketball, soccer, swimming, and softball, Kalissa Lacy said.”

Kalissa Lacy does it all and really well — the 2020 West Virginia Girls basketball player of the year is trying to out-due her sensational play from a season ago — with two goals in mind.

“I’m coming for it next year, I am working my butt off to come back for it and lead my team to a state championship.”

The multi-sport athlete admits will still play 4 sports in her senior year– but shooting hoops is now her life.

I know that if I get bigger faster and stronger for next year, I’m going to be even harder to stop

And she’s right — her trainer Elias Beacom compares her to former Marshall legend Shayna Gore.

“She is one of the best shooters not only in the state but I would put her up as one of the best shooters in the country, I have high confidence in her shooting ability, Beacom said.”

Basketball isn’t the only thing on her mind — as Lacy is also the definition of a scholar-athlete

“I have a 4.3 GPA so you know that is really important to me to not just the basketball aspect of it, it doesn’t matter if I’m getting my points as long as the team wins the game.”

The captain of the AAA all-state team still ins’t satisfied — and won’t be —-until the college basketball program of her dreams comes calling.

Lacy was also the first player since 1983 to win the player of the year honor despite the patriots not qualifying for the state tournament. It will be really fun to see if she can repeat as the state’s top player next year.

