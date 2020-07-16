WV Girls Basketball Player of Year Kalissa Lacy now with five college offers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When you are the West Virginia High School Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, you’re going to get plenty of attention.

From the moment she steps out on to the court, to the moment she walks off, George Washington’s Kalissa Lacy is always being watched — and five college programs have their eyes peeled on the patriots standout.

Morehead State is just the latest program that wants this Mountain State player.

During the off-season, she is practicing with area hoops trainer Elias Beacom and playing travel ball with her AAU West Virginia Thunder team.

Of the five total programs who have offered Lacy, three are Division I, the other pair are Division II.

Lacy says even with five offers, the hardest part for her is not being able to go and look at any of these programs in person.

Lacy also tells the 13 Sports Zone she expects more offers to come her way as the summer moves on, we’ll wait and see if any west Virginia schools show interest in the GW Star.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories