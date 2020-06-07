WV Girls Basketball Player of Year Kalissa Lacy picks up another college offer

CHARLESTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Kalissa Lacy loves the Carolinas and she may even love James Taylor too. In the last 8 days, the West Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year received three college offers all from schools in either North Carolina or South Carolina. The latest coming from Presbyterian College.

Along with Presbyterian —- the George Washington standout has been asked to join both Coastal Carolina in South Carolina and Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.

Lacy scored almost 25 points a game for the Lady Patriots last season, five better than anyone else in the state.

There is no doubt the offers for her will continue to come in — but three in eight days is very impressive. It should be fun to see where she lands.

The captain of the AAA All-State team admitted to the 13 Sports Zone she wants to go where it’s warm along with a program that offers great academics. All three schools offer both of those things.