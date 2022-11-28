CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia high school girls basketball tips off this week, with games beginning Tuesday night.
Today, the preseason poll was dropped.
Below are the full rankings for every class, and below those lists are the results from the 2022 state tournament.
Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (3)
|87
|2. Huntington (4)
|78
|3. Wheeling Park (1)
|74
|4. Cabell Midland
|66
|5. George Washington (1)
|41
|6. Parkersburg
|35
|(tie) Woodrow Wilson
|35
|8. Buckhannon-Upshur
|28
|9. Jefferson
|18
|10. Spring Mills
|16
Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.
Class AAA
|1. North Marion (8)
|97
|2. Logan (1)
|78
|3. Philip Barbour
|50
|(tie) Robert C. Byrd
|50
|5. Wayne
|48
|6. Ripley
|46
|7. Nitro
|45
|8. Fairmont Senior (1)
|30
|9. East Fairmont
|28
|10. PikeView
|16
Others receiving votes: Keyser 13, Winfield 12, Wheeling Central 10, Oak Glen 6, Sissonville 6, Weir 5, Shady Spring 4, Midland Trail 3, Liberty Harrison 2, Lewis County 1.
Class AA
|1. Wyoming East (7)
|97
|2. Parkersburg Catholic (2)
|79
|3. St. Marys
|66
|4. Petersburg (1)
|51
|5. Summers County
|49
|6. Mingo Central
|45
|7. Frankfort
|38
|(tie) Chapmanville
|38
|9. Ritchie County
|33
|10. Trinity
|22
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 12, Magnolia 7, Ravenswood 5, Bluefield 3, Buffalo 2, Liberty Raleigh 1, Poca 1, Williamstown 1.
Class A
|1. Cameron (7)
|97
|2. Tucker County
|65
|3. Doddridge County
|63
|4. Gilmer County (2)
|61
|5. Tolsia
|50
|6. Webster County
|49
|7. Tug Valley
|33
|8. Calhoun
|31
|9. James Monroe
|30
|10. St Joseph (1)
|17
Others receiving votes: River View 15, Pendleton County 9, Greater Beckley Christian 8, Union 7, Clay-Battelle 6, Madonna 5, Greenbrier West 4.
2022 state tournament results
Class AAAA
Champion: Huntington
Runnerup: Morgantown
Semifinal losers: Cabell Midland, Wheeling Park.
Quarterfinal losers: Capital, George Washington, Jefferson, Spring Mills.
Class AAA
Champion: Logan
Runnerup: Fairmont Senior
Semifinal losers: North Marion, PikeView.
Quarterfinal losers: Keyser, Nitro, Philip Barbour, Sissonville.
Class AA
Champion: Parkersburg Catholic
Runnerup: Wyoming East.
Semifinal losers: Petersburg, St. Marys.
Quarterfinal losers: Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Frankfort, Summers County.
Class A
Champion: Cameron
Runnerup: Gilmer County.
Semifinal losers: Tucker County, Webster County.
Quarterfinal losers: Doddridge County, River View, Tug Valley, Union.