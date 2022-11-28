CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia high school girls basketball tips off this week, with games beginning Tuesday night.

Today, the preseason poll was dropped.

Below are the full rankings for every class, and below those lists are the results from the 2022 state tournament.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (3)87
2. Huntington (4)78
3. Wheeling Park (1)74
4. Cabell Midland66
5. George Washington (1)41
6. Parkersburg35
(tie) Woodrow Wilson35
8. Buckhannon-Upshur28
9. Jefferson18
10. Spring Mills16

Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (8)97
2. Logan (1)78
3. Philip Barbour50
(tie) Robert C. Byrd50
5. Wayne48
6. Ripley46
7. Nitro45
8. Fairmont Senior (1)30
9. East Fairmont28
10. PikeView16

Others receiving votes: Keyser 13, Winfield 12, Wheeling Central 10, Oak Glen 6, Sissonville 6, Weir 5, Shady Spring 4, Midland Trail 3, Liberty Harrison 2, Lewis County 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (7)97
2. Parkersburg Catholic (2)79
3. St. Marys66
4. Petersburg (1)51
5. Summers County49
6. Mingo Central45
7. Frankfort38
(tie) Chapmanville38
9. Ritchie County33
10. Trinity22

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 12, Magnolia 7, Ravenswood 5, Bluefield 3, Buffalo 2, Liberty Raleigh 1, Poca 1, Williamstown 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (7)97
2. Tucker County65
3. Doddridge County63
4. Gilmer County (2)61
5. Tolsia50
6. Webster County49
7. Tug Valley33
8. Calhoun31
9. James Monroe30
10. St Joseph (1)17

Others receiving votes: River View 15, Pendleton County 9, Greater Beckley Christian 8, Union 7, Clay-Battelle 6, Madonna 5, Greenbrier West 4.

2022 state tournament results

Class AAAA

Champion: Huntington

Runnerup: Morgantown

Semifinal losers: Cabell Midland, Wheeling Park.

Quarterfinal losers: Capital, George Washington, Jefferson, Spring Mills.

Class AAA

Champion: Logan

Runnerup: Fairmont Senior

Semifinal losers: North Marion, PikeView.

Quarterfinal losers: Keyser, Nitro, Philip Barbour, Sissonville.

Class AA

Champion: Parkersburg Catholic

Runnerup: Wyoming East.

Semifinal losers: Petersburg, St. Marys.

Quarterfinal losers: Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Frankfort, Summers County.

Class A

Champion: Cameron

Runnerup: Gilmer County.

Semifinal losers: Tucker County, Webster County.

Quarterfinal losers: Doddridge County, River View, Tug Valley, Union.