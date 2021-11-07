WV high school football first round playoff times set

(WOWK) – The regular season has come and gone in the Mountain State. First round playoff matchups are set for Friday and Saturday.

In Class AAA, Huntington holds the top seed after an undefeated regular season. The Highlanders will host No. 16 Wheeling Park Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Cabell Midland and Spring Valley will host playoff games. The Knights will host No. 12 South Charleston Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the Timberwolves will take on No. 10 Princeton.

No. 11 Hurricane will travel to No. 6 Jefferson. No. 9 George Washington will face No. 8 Greenbrier East.

Full matchups (area teams highlighted in bold):

Class AAA

No. 16 Wheeling Park (4-4) at No. 1 Huntington (10-0) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Parkersburg South (5-5) No. 2 Martinsburg (9-1) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Morgantown (5-5) at No. 3 Bridgeport (10-0) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Woodrow Wilson (5-5) at No. 4 University (10-0) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 South Charleston (5-5) at No. 5 Cabell Midland (9-1) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Hurricane (6-4) at No. 6 Jefferson (9-1) – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 Princeton (5-3) at No. 7 Spring Valley (8-2) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 George Washington (7-3) at No. 8 Greenbrier East (8-2) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

In Class AA, Herbert Hoover completed their first undefeated regular season since 1977. The top-seeded Huskies hill host No. 16 Fairmont Senior at Laidley Field in Charleston Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Poca will take on No. 12 Liberty Raliegh Friday at 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Point Pleasant will host No. 14 Bluefield Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Full matchups:

Class AA

No. 16 Fairmont Senior (5-4) vs. No. 1 Herbert Hoover (10-0) – Saturday, 1:30 at University of Charleston Stadium

No. 15 Shady Spring (7-3) at No. 2 Independence (8-0) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Bluefield (5-3) at No. 3 Point Pleasant (9-1) – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Frankfort (6-4) at No. 4 Lincoln (8-2) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Liberty Raleigh (7-3) at No. 5 Poca (8-2) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Grafton (8-2) at No. 6 North Marion (7-2) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Roane County (8-2) at No. 7 Nicholas County (8-2) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Scott (7-3) at No. 8 RCB (6-3) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

In Class A, No. 12 Sherman will travel to No. 5 Mount View Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Full matchups:

Class A

No. 16 Gilmer County (7-3) at No. 1 Cameron (9-0) – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 Midland Trail (6-4) at No. 2 Doddridge County (9-1) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Meadow Bridge (6-4) at No. 3 East Hardy (9-1) – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Clay-Battelle (8-2) at No. 4 Ritchie County (9-1) – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 12 Sherman (6-4) at No. 5 Mount View (9-1) – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Greenbrier West (6-4) at No. 6 Williamstown (8-2) – Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 Trinity (7-2) at No. 7 James Monroe (7-3) – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Moorefield (7-3) vs. No. 8 Wheeling Central Catholic (7-3) – Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium