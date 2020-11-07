WV High School Football Playoff Update: Game on for Orange & Red Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was originally announced that any county in the color Orange or Red would not be allowed to participate in the high school football postseason. As of late Friday night, the WVSSAC has announced it will allow counties in these color to compete in the playoffs.

The stipulation is that these counties must move into a safer color before the start of the game in order to take the field. This means counties need to be in green, yellow or gold to proceed with the game.

The WVSAAC is expected to release playoff brackets this weekend, which will feature several area teams.

The statewide map will be released tonight at 5:00PM. We will have more updates tonight on the 13 Sports Zone at both 7:00 & 11:00PM.

The 13 Sports Zone has also confirmed the KHSAA has delayed the start of the Kentucky High School football playoffs, they will now start on November 20th.

