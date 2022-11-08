CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 regular season of high school football season in West Virginia has come to a close.

Which means, it’s time for the playoffs!

Below are the lists of the first round matchups for every class in our area:

Class AAA

Woodrow Wilson @ Huntington Friday at 7:30pm

Princeton @ George Washington Friday at 7:30pm

University @ Hurricane Friday at 7:30pm

Jefferson @ Spring Valley Saturday at 1:30pm

Cabell Midland @ Bridgeport Saturday at 7:30pm

Class AA

Chapmanville @ Fairmont Senior Friday at 7:30pm

East Fairmont @ Scott Friday at 7:30pm

Herbert Hoover @ Clay County at 7:30pm

Weir @ Roane County Saturday at 1:30pm

Logan @ Winfield Saturday at 1:30pm

Class A

Doddridge @ Van Friday at 7pm

Man @ Wheeling Central Friday at 7:30pm

St. Mary’s @ Wahama Friday at 7:30pm