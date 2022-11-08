CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 regular season of high school football season in West Virginia has come to a close.
Which means, it’s time for the playoffs!
Below are the lists of the first round matchups for every class in our area:
Class AAA
Woodrow Wilson @ Huntington Friday at 7:30pm
Princeton @ George Washington Friday at 7:30pm
University @ Hurricane Friday at 7:30pm
Jefferson @ Spring Valley Saturday at 1:30pm
Cabell Midland @ Bridgeport Saturday at 7:30pm
Class AA
Chapmanville @ Fairmont Senior Friday at 7:30pm
East Fairmont @ Scott Friday at 7:30pm
Herbert Hoover @ Clay County at 7:30pm
Weir @ Roane County Saturday at 1:30pm
Logan @ Winfield Saturday at 1:30pm
Class A
Doddridge @ Van Friday at 7pm
Man @ Wheeling Central Friday at 7:30pm
St. Mary’s @ Wahama Friday at 7:30pm