CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The WV high school football state semifinal games will be played this week; with the Super Six in Wheeling happening next weekend, the first week of December.

Class AAA

No. 4 Hurricane @ No. 1 Parkersburg South on Saturday, Nov. 26th at 1:30pm

No. 3 Martinsburg @ No. 2 Huntington on Saturday, Nov. 26th at 1:30pm

Class AA

No. 9 Herbert Hoover @ No. 5 Frankfort on Saturday, Nov. 26th at 7:30pm

No. 6 North Marion @ No. 2 Independence on Friday, Nov. 25th at 7:30pm

Class A