WV middle school archery team heads to international competition

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK)—Many students are looking forward to summer vacation. But members of Elkview Middle School’s Archery team are still focused on a very specific goal.

Students are making school history and taking aim at an even bigger target. They were Middle School State Champions, and they placed at the top of all of their in-person tournaments.

Now they are headed to the World’s Tournament in Myrtle Beach, SC.

“It is pretty crazy,” said student Riley Peyton. “Just a small school from West Virginia going to a big worldwide tournament.”

According to Eddie Gray, their coach and the school’s Athletic Director, the team is currently ranked 6th in the nation in their division.

“The kids worked all summer and they were determined to get better and be better and it paid off this year,” he said.

The world competition is set to begin June 10 and wrap up June 12.