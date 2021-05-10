WV Power Baseball to play 3 exhibition games beginning May 21st

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Power will start their 2021 season with three exhibition games as part of a four-team summer development league starting on May 21.

The Yinzer League has signed and moved over 215 players to the Top three Independent Leagues, including the Atlantic League, since 2018.

The Power will play the Black Sox, a Road Warrior Pro Baseball Team from the Yinzer League located in Washington, Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to offer our fans an opportunity to get a close up look at our team before we set out on our quest to win the Atlantic League Championship,” said Power President, Chuck Domino.

The first game will be Friday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. followed by games on Saturday, May 22 at 6:35 and Sunday, May 23, at 5:05. Gates open a half-hour before game time.

Tickets are only $5 and are on sale now.

The West Virginia Power begins their Inaugural Season in the Atlantic League with a home opener against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on May 28. Gates open at 5:30 pm with the first pitch at 7:05.

Full season, mini-plan packages and single game tickets are on sale now.

For tickets and more information on the 2021 season, please call (304) 344-BATS or on the WV Power official website.