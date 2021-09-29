WV Power changes name to the Charleston Dirty Birds

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The WV Power is now officially the Charleston Dirty Birds.

The organization announced their new name after the first game in Tuesday night’s doubleheader.

The front office had plans to change the name, logo, and uniforms once the organization joined the Atlantic League earlier this year; but, the owners say they wanted to wait a little bit, and listen to what fans wanted.

A video played before the team walked out onto the field in the new uniforms. It shared the story of the ‘Canary in the coal mines’; explaining the significance of Canary birds to the City of Charleston and the State of West Virginia.

“I grew up in this area,” said pitcher for the Dirty Birds, Arik Sikula. “So I remember when it became the Power. So to change names, and be a part of it, yes… it’s an exciting time.”

“We listened to what fans said,” said owner Andy Shea. “We listened to the pride and everything that Charleston and West Virginia has; and then we wanted to find a story that went along with it. So the Canary in the coal mine, I mean a lot of people knew the expression. But probably not a lot of people knew exactly what it was. So the way we can do that and recognize that in a proud, fun, way together… it’s great.”

The Dirty Birds played in their first game ever tonight against Long Island; and this one was a rough start.

The Ducks managed 11 runs by the fifth inning; and won it 11-0.

The game before that had a little more action; the Dirty Birds were dressed in their Charlie’s uniforms for this one.

The Charlies tied it at 3, but lost 7-3.

