WV Power goes on 14 run score on Toast Man’s birthday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Power hosted Gastonia Wednesday night, and those Charlies decided to show out on the night of the Toast Man’s birthday!

Also, the league is trying out one of those new experimental rules; home plate was moved back a foot in this game.

The third inning is when the game broke open for the Power.

Here’s where it all started: third inning action, a man on third and second, and Edwin Espinal sends it! It bounces just before the back wall, scoring Teodoro Martinez.

Espinal then landed on third, with a man on first.

Miles Williams with a big hit almost to that exact same spot; only it bounces off the wall, and Espinal makes it all the way home.

The Power racked up four runs in that third inning; and then had two more four-run innings to total 14 on the night.

The final 14-3; these two teams face each other once more tomorrow night for Thirsty Thursday at 7:05!