WV prep football Class AAA Quarterfinal cancellation confusion: We answer your questions

(WOWK) CHARLESTON, W. Va — One of the four West Virginia Class AAA football quarterfinals was played on Friday night.

#2 South Charleston (5-0) moves on to semifinals after taking down #10 Princeton (6-2) 57-18. The Black Eagles advance to face either Musselman or Spring Valley in a Class AAA semifinal.

The other three Class AAA quarterfinals did not play tonight as scheduled due to Berkely Co. being red on the DHHR daily Covid metrics map.

From the stat of the season, schools have used the weekly West Virginia Department of Education schools map to determine whether or not teams could play the following weekend. That map comes out on Saturdays at 5:00 pm. Schools in counties that are green, yellow, and gold can play the following weekend. Red and orange have to sit out.

A few weeks ago, Governor Jim Justice implemented the use of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources daily map, in addition to the weekly schools map to determine if teams can play. This map comes out daily (and will be updated this Saturday at 10:00 am.)

This map is used a little differently than the WVDE weekly schools map. It determines if schools can play that day. Schools in orange ARE allowed to play in the DHHR daily map. Schools in red are not.

Berkeley County was eligible to play under last weekend’s WDVE weekly map, but when the county turned red on Friday in the DHHR daily map — games were called off.

#9 Spring Mills vs #1 Cabell Midland will be postponed to Saturday at 4:00 pm pending results of the updated daily map — which we’ll know by Saturday at 10:00 am.

Here’s how Spring Mills Coach Josh Sims explained it.

“There are two numbers that they’re always looking at,” Sims said. “If one is red and the other is orange or gold, we would have been fine today. The problem that happened today was that both numbers ended up going red.”

Sims said it was the number that represented “people testing positive” that turned red and caused the game to be moved.

The “% positivity” number is the other number. Sims said that measurement has been red for some time for Berkeley and several other counties.

Since Spring Mills would have to travel 6 hours to face Cabell Midland tomorrow at 4:00 pm, sources tell us the team is going to leave for Ona before the map is released at 10:00 am, not knowing whether or not they’ll be able to play. If the map doesn’t move, they’ll turn around.

If Berkeley Co. does not move out of the red on the daily DHHR map, Cabell Midland will move on to the next round of playoffs and Spring Mills will be forced to forfeit.

#4 Martinsburg is another Berkeley Co. school affected by the red daily map. They were scheduled to host #5 Bridgeport Friday night.

That game is now on the schedule for Saturday at 4:00 pm — but will only be played if the daily map color improves to at least orange.

#6 Spring Valley vs #3 Musselman is a different story. Musselman needs Berkeley Co. to drop out of the red in the daily map, while Spring Valley needs Wayne Co. to be in gold, yellow, or green on the weekly school’s map, which is released Saturday at 5:00 pm (Wayne Co. was not eligible to play under the WVDE weekly map when it was released last Saturday.)

If both of those things happen, Spring Valley and Musselman will play Sunday at 5:00 pm.

Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.