CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The soccer state tournament in West Virginia kicks off this Friday.

Greenbrier East took down George Washington in PK’s to punch their first ever ticket to the state tournament. The Spartans will face Wheeling Park Friday at 10 am.

30 minutes after that, Hurricane will face Spring Mills.

The winners of those semifinal matches will battle it out Saturday morning at 10:30am for the Class AAA state title.

In Class AAA girls, Morgantown and Hedgesville play first at 5 pm Friday. Parkersburg South and George Washington face each other 30 minutes after that, with the championship game being played Saturday, 45 min after the boys.

In boys Class AA/A, Charleston Catholic faces Grafton Friday at 4:30. Fairmont Senior and Point Pleasant face each other 30 minutes after that, with the championship game played 45 minutes after the girls AA/A a state title game.

And here is that girls AA/A bracket: Charleston Catholic and Oak Glen go head-to-head Friday morning at 9:30. Philip Barbour and Point Pleasant play 30 minutes after that, with the championship game being played Saturday morning at 9:30.