WV State Soccer Championships: Charleston Catholic sweeps; GW girls win first title

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – Saturday’s WVSSAC soccer championships did not lack drama, with three area teams coming away with state titles.

In Class AAA, George Washington won its first-ever state championship, defeating defending state champion Wheeling Park.

Trailing 1-0 with just seconds remaining, Bella Cinco scored off a GW corner to send the game into overtime. The senior came up with another clutch shot in the extra period, scoring the golden goal and securing the 2-1 victory.

In Class AA-A, Charleston Catholic boys are on top for the first time since 2014. The Fighting Irish downed top-seeded Point Pleasant 4-3 in another overtime thriller.

Charleston Catholic girls won their third-straight title, also winning in overtime against Philip Barbour. Aurelia Kirby scored the game-winner.