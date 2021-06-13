WV state track tournament comes to a close

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia state track tournament wrapped up on Saturday.

This day was filled with solid Class AAA action.

And the Hurricane women did well; finishing in fourth place overall, with 45 points.

Jefferson, Morgantown, and Wheeling Park finished in the top three, respectively.

And as for the boys, Cabell Midland finished sixth and Huntington finished seventh; with teams from up north finishing in the top five.

There is a complete list of this year’s state track tournament champions here.