CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – North Marion’s Landon Frey has been nominated for Sports Illustrated’s 2023 high school play of the year after his one handed grab in the Class AA state championship game.

This catch put the Huskies within one against Fairmont Senior, the score 49-48.

North Marion went for two, but didn’t get it, and Fairmont Senior won the title.

The public can vote on the best play here.

Frey is sitting at #1 with 52% of the votes as of Friday night.

Voting ends at midnight Saturday night.