WVSSAC Cancels High School State Championship Basketball Tournament Amid Fears of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With no confirmed cases of the coronavirus yet in West Virginia, The WVSSAC isn’t taking any chances.

“We have postponed the regional boy’s games for tonight, the double aa as well as suspended this tournament. You just don’t know how this case is going to unravel and how this case is going to end.”

The 13 Sports Zone has learned teams in championship contention can practice but all of the teams have been told to return to their respective homes for the weekend.

With all eyes on the virus, the WVSSAC says there is no time table on when the tournament may resume, but have a plan in place should the tournament pick back up.

“The decision will be the Girl’s tournament will restart and the boys sectional will go that same day so we will try and keep the same sequence that we have now and follow up later the next week.”

“While its no surprise that West Virginia has indefinitely suspended both the boys and girls state basketball tournaments the focus now becomes how will the Coronavirus impact spring sports moving forward.”

“You can still compete in some sports in small groups, so its possible they could go on but again as fast as this thing is going by tomorrow morning I might have a different answer for you.”

For the time being, the WVSSAC has just one message for the future of high school athletics here in the Mountain State

“The bottom line is all the coaches and players have to take a proactive stance here and they need to practice good hygiene and if you are sick you should not come to practice.”