WVSSAC decides not to allow bands at football games

(WOWK) — The WVSSAC has made the decision not to allow marching bands at high shcool football games this season.

Band directors received word Monday that their members would not be allowed at home or away games.

Cheerleaders will be allowed — at home games only. While dance teams also won’t be permitted at any games.



Capital High School band director Bobby Jenks questions the decision as bands can social distance more than almost any other sport or activity

“Why only bands?” Jenks asks. “Why not cheerleaders? Or why not football teams? Or why not soccer? Volleyball, all the sports that are going on, there’s some level of contact.”

Jenks says he’s still waiting for answers on why the decision was made.

And wondering why band directors weren’t part of the discussion.

