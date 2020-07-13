WVSSAC Fall 2020 Football modifications

(WOWK) — The WVSSAC released several modifications for the Fall 2020 football season today. Some of the modifications are required, others are recommended.

Some of the new requirements include limited personnel on the sideline, extended time outs, and an extended coaching box.

Recommendations include fewer players travel for away games, fewer players dress for home games, pay per view options for schools to recover lost revenue, no handshakes, one contact practice a week, no bands, cheerleaders traveling for away games.

