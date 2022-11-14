CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The state quarterfinals for high school football in West Virginia kick off this week.

In Class A:

James Monroe and Greenbrier East play Friday at 7:30pm

Cameron and Doddridge also play Friday at 7:30pm

Wheeling Central and Wahama play Saturday at 1:30pm

East Hardy and Williamstown play Saturday at 1:30pm

In Class AA:

Winfield and Hoover play Friday at 7:30pm

Frankfort and Scott play Saturday at 1:30pm

Roane County and North Marion play Friday at 7:30pm

Fairmont Senior and Independence play Friday at 7:30pm

In Class AAA:

Parkersburg South and Musselman play Friday at 7:30pm

George Washington and Hurricane play Friday at 7:30pm

Martinsburg and Bridgeport play Saturday at 7:30pm

Jefferson and Huntington play Saturday at 1:30pm

Here you can find the full updated brackets for every class.