CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The state quarterfinals for high school football in West Virginia kick off this week.
In Class A:
James Monroe and Greenbrier East play Friday at 7:30pm
Cameron and Doddridge also play Friday at 7:30pm
Wheeling Central and Wahama play Saturday at 1:30pm
East Hardy and Williamstown play Saturday at 1:30pm
In Class AA:
Winfield and Hoover play Friday at 7:30pm
Frankfort and Scott play Saturday at 1:30pm
Roane County and North Marion play Friday at 7:30pm
Fairmont Senior and Independence play Friday at 7:30pm
In Class AAA:
Parkersburg South and Musselman play Friday at 7:30pm
George Washington and Hurricane play Friday at 7:30pm
Martinsburg and Bridgeport play Saturday at 7:30pm
Jefferson and Huntington play Saturday at 1:30pm
Here you can find the full updated brackets for every class.