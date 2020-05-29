WVSSAC releases guidelines for resuming summer athletics

(WOWK) – Following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement middle and high school sports may begin on June 8, the WVSSAC has released a guideline for resuming athletics.

Executive Director Bernie Dolan state the summer period is strictly voluntary and each county board of education has the ultimate authority to determine if schools will participate.

The guidelines call for a two-phase strength and conditioning period can start beginning June 8, 2020.

Additional guidelines are included for the three week period which starts for many counties on July 6, 2020. Specific information was sent to county superintendents and principals

