WVSSAC releases guidelines for resuming summer athletics

(WOWK) – Following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement middle and high school sports may begin on June 8, the WVSSAC has released a guideline for resuming athletics.
Executive Director Bernie Dolan state the summer period is strictly voluntary and each county board of education has the ultimate authority to determine if schools will participate.
The guidelines call for a two-phase strength and conditioning period can start beginning June 8, 2020.
Additional guidelines are included for the three week period which starts for many counties on July 6, 2020. Specific information was sent to county superintendents and principals
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Juveniles suspected in St. Albans vehicle break-ins
- Marshall University to resume in-person classes in fall with calendar adjustments
- Kentucky sees some increase in cases of COVID-19
- Inpatient and supporting services to be shuttered at Bluefield Regional Medical Center
- Charleton city employees receive mask donation from U.S. Conference of Mayors
- Number of West Virginians recovered from COVID-19 continues to climb; new cases confirmed
- Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County; youth sports to resume statewide
- Crews working to clean up slide in Elkview
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on reopening Bluegrass State
- WVU announces return to football