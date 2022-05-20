INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State football team held a charity flag football game Thursday night at Lakin-Ray Field, raising money for a local foundation.

Four teams battled it out on the field going for a championship. All proceeds from the game went to Walking Miracles, a foundation that helps parents whose children have leukemia. The money they raise helps those families cover expenses like food, hotels and travel.

Head Coach John Pennington had a childhood friend battle cancer and says the cause hits close to home.

“We want to be positive leaders in our community,” Pennington said. “We want to have a positive impact and this enables us to get with a group that’s right here locally in Charleston. Brett went through, had childhood cancer, so he’s been through it. He can really help guide families on a personal level so not only does it help families from Charleston but it’s a Charleston native who really knows what he’s doing. It enables us to serve and give back and that’s what we love to do.”

$1,000 were raised during the event.