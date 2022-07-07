INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The Yellow Jackets are headed to the Caribbean.

The West Virginia State men’s basketball team has been invited to play in the Young Entrepreneurs Solutions (YES) US Virgin Islands Classic HBCU Tournament Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

WVSU is one of eight HBCU programs invited to the tournament. Clinton College, Edward Waters, Fisk University, Kentucky State, Livingstone College, Tusculum University, and Virginia State will play in St. Thomas.

The Yellow Jackets finished last season with a 24-8 record, reaching the NCAA Tournament.