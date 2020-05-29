WVU announces return to football

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — WVU’s athletic department has finalized plans for the return of Mountaineer football.

The program’s phase one plan will include two separate two-week periods for screening, distancing, cleaning and sanitation for coaches and players.

The two-week slots are June 8-22 for coaches and staff and June 15-29 for football student-athletes.

All members will be tested for COVID-19 roughly 72 hours before their return and must test negative to be allowed inside WVU facilities.

Health and safety protocols include limiting personnel in facilities, required face coverings in all common areas, and daily screening and temperature checks for staff and student-athletes.

Weight room equipment will be relocated outdoors, properly distanced and sanitized after each use and virtual remote meetings will still occur.

Protocols are also in place for the quarantine and treatment of a positive COVID-19 case should it occur.



“Phase 1 is the first step to getting Mountaineer football ready for the 2020 season,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “This two-week phased approach enables us to safely get our football staff and players back to campus and will provide the guidance for the return of other student-athletes starting in July.”

The Big 12 Conference announced last week that football student-athletes could return June 15 for voluntary workouts.

