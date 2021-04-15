WVU defeats Marshall big in game two

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the second time this season, the in-state rivalry between Marshall and WVU was ignited once again.

The Thundering Herd traveled up to Morgantown to meet the Mountaineers on the diamond one last time this season.

Marshall won the last matchup, the final 7-1. Herd catcher Kyle Schaefer hit it to right field to rack up three runs that really solidified their lead early.

But this time, things were a little different.

In the fourth inning, WVU scored a run. Then two more in the fifth and sixth, each.

Five runs total in three innings – to the Herd’s zero.

The Mountaineers would win this time around – and big.

The final 9-3.