CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After an 11 year hiatus, West Virginia University fans are getting excited. Some are traveling for the game, while others are cheering at home or at sports bars.

It’s now a new generation of players hitting the field, experiencing the rivalry for the first time. Some fans are also going through this same experience.

For fans like Connor Nevin, this is their first time seeing the match-up.

“I’ve never seen this game, so I’m super excited to check it out and kind of revive the rivalry,” Nevin says.

This match-up is a big one for WVU and Pittsburgh and that’s coming from the fans themselves, but their not the only ones getting excited.

Local sports bars and grilles are prepping for the traffic boost and some are even getting creative with their menu items.

The Pitch Sports Grille and Bar in Dunbar, West Virginia has added some new dishes for the special occasion.

“We have been hunting panther for 11 years, trapping them, getting them ready, been brazing them for 8 hours. and then we’re going to throw them on some nachos,” Smith says, keeping the longtime rivalry in mind when coming up with these dishes.

These businesses hope to see a massive turnout of fans Thursday night doing what they do best, cheering on the Mountaineers.

The kickoff for the Backyard Brawl is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.