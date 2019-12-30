WVU Fans Rally to Help Out Scott Depot Resident Battling Cancer

CROSS LANES – W. Va. (WOWK) – Closer to home, The mountaineer’s victory over Ohio State also had locals loud and proud at Buffalo Wild Wings in Cross Lanes.

More than 200 blue and gold supporters were on hand not to just root on their Mountaineers, but also to help raise money for Scott Depot resident Scott Barr.

Barr beat testicular cancer twice and was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2017 and now it’s spreading.

Barr has not been able to work for 6 months due to his current battle with cancer.

A go-fund me page for Scott has been set up and raised over $6,700.

Scott’s brother Chris says ays the support for his older brother during this time has been heartwarming.