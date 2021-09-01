WVU football star lands coaching job at Greenbrier West

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some exciting news for Greenbrier West High School, as their gaining quite a coach.

Former WVU football legend Owen Schmitt has been named the new assistant coach for the Cavaliers.

You might remember his big touchdown run in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, when the Runaway Beer Truck himself ran for 57 yards to help the Mountaineers take down the Sooners; the final of that game was 48-28.

Schmitt will start as assistant coach this fall, and I think we’re all excited to see how he’ll do on the sidelines!