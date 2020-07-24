WVU football student-athletes honor coaches and staff: “thank you for keeping us safe”

Sports

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia football has been preparing for the 2020 season for nearly a month after student-athletes made their phased return to campus on June 29 — and recently, they made an effort to thank their coaches and staff for their help in keeping the players safe and in shape.

Their return has looked a lot different from past offseason preparations. As the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State and on the team continue to rise, the team has implemented rigid social distancing measures for their summer workouts, such as bringing workout equipment outdoors to the stadium concourse.

Amid the new set-up as well as the increased risk for this year’s workouts, several WVU football players posted on Twitter to show appreciation for their coaches and staff, like Sam James’s message to strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph.

“Just a little appreciation post for one of the best strength coaches in the nation,” the wide receiver wrote. “Thank you for finding a way to keep us safe and a way where we can get great work in. We don’t say it enough but thank you!!!”

The messages of appreciation went beyond the coaching staff, but to their support staff, as well.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS