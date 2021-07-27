WVU single-game football tickets going on sale Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia single-game football tickets are going on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The school says the tickets include games with Virginia Tech and Texas.

Tickets and single-game parking are available online at WVUGAME.com, by calling (800) WVU-GAME or in person at the ticket office inside the WVU Coliseum.

Tickets include gold tier-one sections, which have not previously been available to general public until this season with tiered pricing. Those are the highest priced, followed by orange tier-two and tier-three green. West Virginia opens the 2021 season at Maryland on Sept. 4.

