CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There will be a WVU men’s basketball meet and greet at Appalachian Power Park Saturday, August 7th, from 5:30-8:30pm.

This is a chance for Mountaineer fans to come meet some of their favorite players like Gabe Osabuohien, Sean McNeil, and Jalen Bridges.

From 5:30-6:30, it will be VIPs only. VIP tickets are $75.

Then, 6:30-8:30 will be general admission; those tickets are $60.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, contact: (304)-546-8168 or (304)-993-8481.