WVU men’s soccer’s 2020 spring schedule revealed

MORGANTOWN, WV (WV Illustrated) The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2020 spring schedule has been announced, featuring four matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

The schedule features six fixtures, including the annual Alumni Match, which is set for Friday, April 24. The Mountaineers also will host Ohio Valley at home on Saturday, March 28, Duquesne on Saturday, April 4, and Charleston on Thursday, April 9.

All four home matches are free for all fans.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the guys in action against the spring’s competition,” first-year WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “I have been very happy with all the players’ efforts over the first month, along with their open-minded approach to our training methods and style of play.

“The players have been challenged with a new system that may be unfamiliar to many of them, so we’re all excited to see those tactics implemented outside of practice. The spring will reinforce the importance for our group to focus on our own execution and the team’s overall performance.”

The 2020 spring slate begins on Saturday, March 8, when WVU travels to Baltimore, Maryland, for a match at UMBC. Following three straight home matches, the Mountaineers return to the road to battle Robert Morris on Saturday, April 18, in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, before the Alumni Match concludes the spring campaign.

The reigning Mid-American Conference Tournament champion Mountaineers are coming off a 10-9-2 season in 2019, featuring their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. WVU advanced to the NCAA Second Round for the second straight year and eighth time in program history.

Stratford readies for his first season at the helm in Morgantown following an ultra-successful tenure at Charleston. A two-time United Soccer Coaches National Coach of the Year honoree, Stratford won a pair of Division II National Championships with the Golden Eagles (2017, 2019) and amassed a record of 61-4-5 in three seasons as head coach.

Prior to his time at UC, Stratford played for WVU from 2004-07 and served as an assistant coach with the Mountaineers from 2011-13. He led WVU to a Big East regular-season championship in 2006 and captained the 2007 team to a trip to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

2020 WVU Men’s Soccer Spring Schedule

Day Date Opponent Location Time Sunday March 8 @ UMBC Baltimore, Maryland 3 p.m. Saturday March 28 Ohio Valley Morgantown, West Virginia 4 p.m. Saturday April 4 Duquesne Morgantown, West Virginia 3 p.m. Thursday April 9 Charleston Morgantown, West Virginia 7 p.m. Saturday April 18 @ Robert Morris Moon Township, Pennsylvania 3 p.m. Friday April 24 Alumni Match Morgantown, West Virginia 7 p.m.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

