WVU President: “There Will Be Football in the Fall”

(WOWK) – WVU President Dr. E. Gordon Gee appeared on WOWK’s “Opening West Virginia” special on Wednesday and seemed certain that games would be played on the gridiron in the Fall.



“We are going to play football in the Fall,” says Gee. “Even if I have to suit up myself.”

He stressed that safety is paramount and the decision will be made based upon what is healthy for students, fans, and student-athletes.

“This country needs to move from being shut down to getting back to hope and opportunity, and certainly athletics provides great hope.”

Gee said he currently serves on a College Football Playoff board.