WVU rowing team plays host to the Gold and Blue Regatta on Saturday

MORGANTOWN, WV (Gold and Blue Nation) – The West Virginia University rowing team is playing host to the Gold and Blue Regatta, on Saturday, April 3, on the Monongahela River in Morgantown, West Virginia.

“The Gold and Blue Regatta has become a staple event in our spring schedule providing us an annual home event for our community friends,” WVU coach Jimmy King said.

The boats launch at 9:30 a.m., with the racing consisting of pairs, doubles, fours and eights among the WVU Gold and Blue teams. The crews will compete in 1000m sprints racing upstream past the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park towards the WVU Boathouse.

“Our Gold and Blue teams earn points throughout the year in areas such as academics, service and training performances,” King added. “At the end of the year the winner is announced, prizes awarded, and bragging rights earned.”

The Gold and Blue Regatta winner will be the team with the fastest cumulative time among all events contested. During the regatta, the coaching staff will operate as race officials, while the students handle all other aspects of race day including lineups, report time, launch time and race plans.

WVU’s last competition was at Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania, with its first road competition of the season on March 27, a non-scored scrimmage at Bucknell University. The scrimmage took place on the Susquehanna River, launching from the Bucknell River Complex with WVU boating (1) Varsity 8+ and (1) Varsity 4+ in each event.

2021 Schedule

April 3 (Sat.) – Gold and Blue Intrasquad Regatta; Morgantown, W.Va. (Monongahela River)

April 17 (Sat.) – at Duquesne; Pittsburgh, Pa. (Allegheny River)

April 25 (Sun.) – at George Mason Invite; Fairfax Station, Va. (Occoquan Reservoir)

May 1 (Sat.) – Scrimmage vs Robert Morris; Morgantown, W.Va. (Monongahela River)

May 16 (Sun.) – at Big 12 Championship; Austin, Texas (Lake Walter E Long)