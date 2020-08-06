WVU Sophomore Safety Kerry Martin to opt out of 2020 season

(WOWK) — WVU Sophomore Safety Kerry Martin will opt out of the 2020 college football season.

The Capital High School product lists underlying health concerns such as asthma and sickle cell anemia as his reasons to forego the year on the field.

Martin’s scholarship will be honored and he currently intends to return to the team in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore.

Martin made headlines in June after alleging insensitive comments from former WVU Defensive Coordinator Vic Koenning.

Koenning and WVU have since agreed to mutually part ways.

As far the Mountaineers, West Virginia will now be missing a key member of their defense.

