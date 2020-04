CHARLESTON, WV. – (WOWK) – Back-to-Back WVU Mountaineers have been selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the #153 overall selection the Carolina Panthers selected Kenny Robinson.

Following Robinson, Offensive Lineman Colton McKivitz was selected by the San Francisco 49ers at #153 overall.

Both Mountaineers were drafted in the fifth round.

We’ll have more on both players tonight at 6 and 11 in the Sports Zone on WOWK-TV.