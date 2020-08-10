Alston could miss first half of season

When West Virginia opens fall camp Monday, it will be without defensive end Taijh Alston, according to the team’s head coach.

In a press release Sunday, Neal Brown noted that Alston will not participate in fall camp and could miss the first half of the regular season.

Alston has not appeared for the Mountaineers since a Sept. 7 loss at Missouri. During that game, he suffered a season-ending knee injury. He recorded a sack in West Virginia’s 2019 season opener vs. James Madison.

Alston, a redshirt junior, transferred to West Virginia before the 2019 season. He began his college career at East Carolina, redshirting there in 2017, before playing a season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.