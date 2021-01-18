AP poll update: WVU hoops falls one spot this week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Amid an idle period caused by COVID-19, WVU men’s basketball has dropped one spot to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Mountaineers haven’t played since Jan. 9, a 72-70 loss to Texas. Their next contest is coming up Saturday at K-State, though two games in February have been recently rescheduled.

WVU is now the lowest-rated of the five nationally ranked Big 12 teams. Baylor stayed put at No. 2, while Texas fell to No. 5 after a loss to Texas Tech. Kansas fell even father, from No. 6 to No. 9, after a loss to Oklahoma State.

The Red Raiders’ victory over the Longhorns helped propel them past WVU to No. 12, up three spots from a week ago and up six spots in a two-week span.

Unbeaten Gonzaga maintains its hold of the top ranking, while Duke has dropped out of the poll for the first time since February 2016.