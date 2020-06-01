Best Virginia gains Butler, loses Williams as TBT squad falls into place

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – When one door closes, another one opens — at least, that’s what has happened to the Best Virginia alumni squad as they prepare for this year’s The Basketball Tournament, as they gained a player before losing one to another team.
Da’Sean Butler made the announcement on the Final Fourcast Twitter page that he would be participating in TBT with Best Virginia. Butler played with Best Virginia in 2019, averaging 6.5 points and 1 rebound in both of the team’s contests.
“I’m excited to lace it up again with the boys, so it should be a fun summer,” Butler said.
Shortly after that news, however, the squad’s frontcourt grew a little more thin. Final Fourcast announced on their Twitter account that Devin Williams would be leaving Best Virginia to compete with another team in TBT, however his new squad was not specified. Williams was a force for Best Virginia, putting up double-doubles in both games including a 16-rebound performance in the team’s TBT debut.
Despite his departure, Final Fourcast further indicated in subsequent tweets that there was no bad blood between the alumni team and Williams.
