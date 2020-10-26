Gold and Blue Nation

Big 12 announces conference slate for WVU men’s basketball

WVU Sports

Mountaineers will play two league games before holiday break

by: Bryan Messerly, WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (October 26, 2020)  West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2020-21 conference men’s basketball schedule.

West Virginia will open Big 12 Conference play in December with two league games, starting with a home contest against Iowa State on Dec. 18 and a game at Kansas on Dec. 22. To start the 2021 calendar year, the Mountaineers will have a two-game trip to Oklahoma (Jan. 2) and to Oklahoma State (Jan. 4).

WVU will face Texas on Saturday, Jan. 9 in its first January home contest. The Mountaineers will close out the league schedule at home on Saturday, Feb. 27 against Kansas State.

The double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 27 with the following week left open for possible makeup games. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was announced last week that WVU will play host to Florida on Saturday, Jan. 30 in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The rest of the nonconference schedule, game times and television schedule will be announced when available. 

2020-21 WVU Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Schedule

Day   Date       Opponent                                     Location                   

Fri       Dec. 18    Iowa State *                                               Morgantown, W.Va.     

Tues   Dec. 22    at Kansas *                                                 Lawrence, Kan.

Sat      Jan. 2       at Oklahoma *                                          Norman, Okla.

Mon    Jan. 4       at Oklahoma State *                                Stillwater, Okla.

Sat      Jan. 9       Texas *                                                        Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Jan. 12     at Baylor *                                                  Waco, Texas

Sat      Jan. 16     TCU *                                                           Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Jan. 19     Oklahoma State *                                     Morgantown, W.Va.

Sat      Jan. 23     at Kansas State *                                      Manhattan, Kan.

Mon    Jan. 25     Texas Tech *                                               Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Feb. 2       at Iowa State *                                          Ames, Iowa

Sat      Feb. 6       Kansas *                                                      Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Feb. 9       at Texas Tech *                                          Lubbock, Texas

Sat      Feb. 13    Oklahoma *                                               Morgantown, W.Va.

Mon    Feb. 15    Baylor *                                                       Morgantown, W.Va.

Sat      Feb. 20    at Texas *                                                   Austin, Texas

Mon    Feb. 22    at TCU *                                                      Fort Worth, Texas

Sat      Feb. 27    Kansas State *                                           Morgantown, W.Va.

Wed-

Sat      Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship            Kansas City, Mo.             

* Big 12 Conference Game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter