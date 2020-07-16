Big 12 moves football media day to Aug. 3

The Big 12’s annual football kickoff event will be delayed by two weeks, and it appears the event could also be shortened.

Big 12 Media Days, a two-day program featuring press conferences with all 10 of the league’s head coaches and its commissioner, was supposed to take place virtually July 20-21. But the league announced Wednesday night that it has postponed the event until Aug. 3.

“As everyone is aware, our head coaches and student-athletes have not been able to collectively engage in organized team functions since athletics activities were suspended in March. We felt it was prudent to give coaches a chance to re-acclimate with their teams prior to participating in our annual season preview event,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in statement.

A spokesperson for the conference noted that a revised version of the original schedule for media days will be released soon.