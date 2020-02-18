Brown announces Dontae Wright as WVU’s outside linebackers coach

MORGANTOWN, WV (West Virginia Illustrated) – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown has announced the addition of Dontae Wright to his staff as the Mountaineers’ new outside linebackers coach.

“Dontae is an excellent addition to our coaching staff and comes highly recommended,” Brown said. “He brings years of defensive experience and has an ability to recruit with success in different areas of the country. I was impressed with his leadership and player development at each of his stops. We are looking forward to Dontae joining the Mountaineer Football program.”

Wright, a native of Louisa, Kentucky, joins the Mountaineers after spending the last two seasons at Western Michigan as the Broncos’ safeties coach after stints at Tennessee Tech and Morehead State. He oversaw the safeties for one of the best scoring defenses in years for Western Michigan, as well as an improvement from 34.5 to 25.9 points allowed per game.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity for me to be a member of Neal Brown’s staff, work with a great group of players and be a part of a program with the tradition of West Virginia University,” Wright said. “I’m looking forward to competing against the best in the conference, competing against the best in the nation in recruiting and assisting everyone in the football building to elevate our program. Growing up right outside West Virginia, I understand and respect what this state is about. I look forward to getting started.”

Wright’s playing career was spent at Miami (Ohio) as a four-year linebacker as part of two Mid-American Conference East Division championship teams, with an outright conference championship in 2003 and two bowl bids in that span.