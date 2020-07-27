Brown announces revised responsibilities for defensive staff

Some WVU defensive coaches will have new responsibilities in wake of former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning’s departure from the program.

Head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that members of that defensive staff will share responsibilities during the 2020 season, shifting the roles of numerous members of the staff.

According to a release from the program, defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will take on expanded roles. Lesley will oversee the front of the defense and Addae will handle the back.

Jeff Casteel, who returned to WVU in March as a defensive analyst, will also become the outside linebackers coach.

“Given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are going to divide responsibilities and use a committee approach,” Brown said. “We are promoting Jeff Casteel to an on-the-field position and know he will be a great contributor. We have an outstanding group of defensive coaches, and I have the utmost confidence in their ability.”

Casteel coached at WVU for 10 years and helped the Mountaineers win three BCS bowl games. He has been a part of 14 conference championships and 15 bowl appearances.

Additionally, Dontae Wright, who was originally hired as the outside linebackers coach, will now coach safeties, while Jeff Koonz will remain the squad’s inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

Last week, WVU announced its decision to mutually part ways with Koenning after sophomore safety Kerry Martin alleged Koenning had made repeated insensitive remarks regarding race and religion. Koenning served one season as West Virginia’s defensive coordinator.