Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Offensive Flex

Danny Buggs (WVUSports.com)

Danny Buggs (1972-1974): This Atlanta native was the top man for the Mountaineers when they needed a big play. To this day, Buggs holds the record for longest reception and touchdown catch (96 yards) and punt return touchdown (95 yards). By the time he had finished his career, his 1,796 receiving yards topped WVU’s record book — a mark that would stay at the top for nearly a decade. He was inducted to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.

Amos Zereoue (WVUSports.com)

Amos Zereoue (1996-1998): Zereoue was a dominant tailback for three seasons in Morgantown, putting up at least 1,100 yards in all three of his seasons, the first WVU player ever to accomplish that in consecutive years. His 1997 run was one for the books, running for 1,589 yards and a program-record 18 touchdowns as he was named WVU’s Most Valuable Player. As a senior, his mad sprint against Syracuse on a Statue of Liberty play was one of his two touchdowns to help give WVU the Schwartzwalder Trophy for another year. He was inducted to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Avon Cobourne (WVUSports.com)

Avon Cobourne (1999-2002): Mountaineer fans didn’t have to worry much after Zereoue took his talents to the NFL with Avon Cobourne filling his spot. Cobourne picked up right where his predecessor left off, tallying four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with West Virginia to become the program’s all-time leading rusher with 5,164 yards — a record that stands to this day. He was honored as All-Big East in all four of his seasons and is just one of 23 players in NCAA history to rush for 5,000 or more yards in his career. Cobourne was inducted to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Chris Henry (WVUStats.com)

Chris Henry (2003-2004): A two-year menace in the Big East, Henry racked up a total of 1,878 yards and 22 touchdowns across both his Mountaineer seasons. After racking up 1,006 yards in his debut WVU season as a sophomore, that tally took a slight dip into his junior year — but he made up for it by bumping his touchdown total to 12. His best performance was undoubtedly in 2003 when the Mountaineers traveled to Syracuse: Henry silenced a raucous Carrier Dome with 6 catches for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Noel Devine (WVUStats.com)

Noel Devine (2007-2010): Devine’s high school highlight tape made him a star before he stepped on WVU’s campus, and it’s safe to say the speedster lived up to the hype. He made a splash as a true freshman by chipping in 157 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns against Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. That performance kicked off a career in which he rushed for 4,315 yards, the third-highest tally ever and second-highest by a running back, and added 29 touchdowns on the ground. He opted to forgo the NFL Draft after a memorable 2009 junior season in which he garnered career highs in rush yards (1465) and touchdowns (13). Injuries shortened his production as a senior, but he was still able to muster 934 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns for a strong finish to his career.

David Sills V (WVUSports.com)

David Sills V (2015, 2017-18): Sills is quite possibly the only All-Mountaineer non-quarterback nominee to be recruited as a passer, only to go down in WVU history as a pass-catcher. The former USC prospect was a touchdown machine in Morgantown, starting his career as a redshirt in 2015 with 2 scores on 7 catches. He returned to junior college for a stint to take another crack at a signal-caller before returning to WVU and adding 1,966 yards and 33 touchdowns in two seasons. His 35 total TDs puts him behind only Stedman Bailey on WVU’s all-time list, with his junior and senior seasons ranking second and third all-time (again, behind Bailey). He scored two key touchdowns in the Mountaineers’ 2018 win at Texas, but it would be his first that would be memorable for not just WVU fans, but Longhorns fans as well.

