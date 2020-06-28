Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Offensive Line

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – The list of the most decorated Mountaineer offensive linemen is an extensive one, and we need your help to decide which players should be included in the All-Mountaineer Team.

This poll includes a dozen names of Mountaineer greats, but only five players will make the final All-Mountaineer Team roster, which will be revealed July 6.

The list of nominees at this position dates back to the 1910s, but don’t worry, we’ve listed each lineman’s greatest achievements below the poll.

Be sure to vote in this poll, and any others you might have missed, then check back here tomorrow for another chance to make your voice heard.

Russ Bailey (WVUSports.com)

Russ Bailey (1915-1917, 1919): An outstanding center in the early days of WVU football and a two-time All-American, Bailey played three years for the Mountaineers on the gridiron. He took one year off in 1918 to try his hand as a guard on the basketball court, but finished his career back on the football field. He was inducted to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.

Bob Orders (WVUSports.com)

Bob Orders (1952-53): An All-American and 1994 inductee into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, Coach Pappy Lewis called Orders “the best in-the-line blocker I’ve ever coached.” Beginning his college career at West Point, Orders was implicated in the 1951 “cribbing scandal,” which brought him back home to the Mountain State to finish his college career.

Bruce Bosley (WVUSports.com)

Bruce Bosley (1952-1955): A four-year letter winner, a consensus All-American, and a 1992 WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Bosley shared the roster with legend Sam Huff as the Mountaineers flourished with a 31-7 record over his tenure. As a pro, Bosley was named to four Pro Bowls as he spent 14 years playing for San Francisco and Atlanta.

Chuck Howley (WVUStats.com)

Chuck Howley (1955-1957): West Virginia’s only five-sport letter winner. He played offensive line in college before moving to linebacker as a pro. Many sports fans know what Howley accomplished in the NFL: as a Cowboy, he was named the MVP of Super Bowl V — the only player to ever earn the designation of Super Bowl MVP on the losing team.

Brian Jozwiak (WVUSports.com)

Brian Jozwiak (1982-1985): one of the most dominant linemen in school history, Jozwiak was a consensus All-America at West Virginia and is another WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee, receiving his nod in 2000. “Jaws” helped the Mountaineers win 33 games while only picking up 13 losses and a tie.

John Stroia (1985-1988): An important piece of the offensive line on West Virginia’s historic 1988 team, Stroia was a first team All-American that season to close out his four-year career in the Old Gold and Blue.

Mike Compton (WVUSports.com)

Mike Compton (1989-1992): Compton was a four-year letter-winner, three year starter at center, Lombardi Award finalist and another WVU Sports Hall of Famer. While he was clearly distinguished for his on-field exploits, Compton made a name for himself off of it as well as an Academic All-American.

Rich Braham (WVUSports.com)

Rich Braham (1990-1993): Started his career as a WVU walk-on, and then became an All-American. He played center for the Mountaineer for four seasons, and helped anchor the line which paved the way for Robert Walker’s record-setting 1,250-yard season in 1993. He was inducted to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

Dan Mozes (WVUSports.com)

Dan Mozes (2003-2006): Mozes earned first-team All-America status in 2006, helping the Mountaineers to a Sugar Bowl victory as he helped anchor the line for running back Steve Slaton. Mozes earned the Rimington Trophy in his senior season, which is awarded to the nation’s best center. He also excelled off the field, earning Academic All-American honors before attempting a pro career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Quinton Spain (WVUStats.com)

Quinton Spain (2011-2014): Spain appeared in 50 games across four seasons for the Mountaineers, helping usher the program from the Big East to the Big 12. He saw time in the Mountaineers 2012 Orange Bowl victory as a freshman before becoming one of the anchors on the Mountaineer line throughout the rest of his career.

Yodny Cajuste (WVUStats.com)

Yodny Cajuste (2014-2018): a former Big 12 co-offensive lineman of the year-turned-NFL Draft selection, Cajuste helped protect quarterback Will Grier as the Mountaineers trotted out one of their most explosive offenses in years.

Colton McKivitz (WVUSports.com)

Colton McKivitz (2015-2019): The most recent Mountaineer to reach the NFL, McKivitz earned All-America and All-Big 12 honors last fall after a season as West Virginia’s left tackle. The Jacobsburg, Ohio native was a mainstay for the Mountaineers, starting 47 games in his career — a program record.

If you missed yesterday’s poll, it’s still live. Here’s a full list of our daily polls, including the ones yet to come:

Running back (click to vote)

Wide receiver (click to vote)

Defensive line (click to vote)

June 27: Tight end/Fullback

June 28: Offensive Line

June 29: Quarterback

June 30: Defensive back (top 2 vote-getters)

July 1: Safety (top 2 vote-getters)

July 2: Offensive Flex (based on high vote-getters)

July 3: Defensive Flex (based on high vote-getters)

July 4: Kicker/punter

July 5: Head Coach

July 6: Full reveal of the All-Mountaineer Team

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories