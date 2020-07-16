Darius Stills earns Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year honor

According to those who cover the league, Darius Stills enters his senior season as the top defensive player in the Big 12.

Stills, a Fairmont native, has been named the conference’s preseason defensive player of the year and appears on the 2020 preseason All-Big 12 football team.

As a junior last fall, Stills was named to the All-Big 12 first team after recording a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss. He was also West Virginia’s co-leader in sacks with seven, sharing that distinction with his brother Dante.

It has been quite the week for Stills, who continues to rake in preseason accolades. Stills has been named a third-team preseason all-American by Phil Steele Magazine and appears on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Stills is the only Mountaineer appearing on the 2020 preseason all-conference roster. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is the conference’s preseason offensive player of the year, while Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been tabbed as the league’s top newcomer.

