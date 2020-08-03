Former Midland football star Jackson Oxley ready for new journey with Mountaineers

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – At 6’2 275 pounds former Cabell Midland center Jackson Oxley is an intimidating presence on the football field. The First-Team All-AAA Center is getting set for his Freshman season at WVU. Oxley trains in Hurricane with Matt Downey and plans to shine from the moment he hits the field in Morgantown.

Jackson Oxley had several Division II. college offers, but there was no turning down West Virginia’s biggest college football program — the Mountaineers.

“I’ve always said I wanted to play at the highest level of competition you know I’ve done that at the high school level in tipple a and now I am going up to the highest level you can play at in college and that’s really exciting for me, Oxley said.”

The incoming WVU freshman plans to redshirt his first year but he knows down the line every single offensive play may start with him.

“Its a great feeling to think that to have that possibly be in the near future if I do everything right and I continue to work it can very well happen.”

The First-Team All-Triple A Tri-State player knows the Mountaineer’s playbook won’t look anything like the Knights playbook but he’s a quick learner.

“Its a whole lot different, they pass a little bit more than 1 pass play per game it will come easy, I’m excited.”

“Ever since I started since I was 6 I’ve wanted to play college football you know definitely division one that was the big goal and really a dream come true to finally achieve that.”

So now that Oxley has reached his dream of getting to play for WVU, he’s off to his next one — which is to one day start.

Oxley credits Midland Head Coach Luke Salmson s and the entire Midlandcoaching staff for helping him reach this point. At WVU he will major business and then plans to go to law school. We wish him the best of luck as a member of the blue and gold.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.