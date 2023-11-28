Wild finish in Waco: West Virginia ends its regular season with a W – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A tale of two halves if there ever was one, but West Virginia got it done. WVU (8-4) ends the regular season with a 34-31 win over Baylor, and is heading into the postseason with back-to-back wins under its belt. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's comeback road win that started with a dominant offensive showing. They also have post-game comments from head coach Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With a little over one minute to play Saturday night in Waco, center Zach Frazier’s West Virginia career ended.

On the first play of what became West Virginia’s game-winning-touchdown-scoring drive, Frazier quickly moved out to the perimeter. He arrived at the 23-yard line almost simultaneously with wideout Hudson Clement. Frazier then proceeded to push Clement the next six or so yards toward the first-down marker. That is something Frazier has done time and time again to WVU players with the ball in their hands throughout his career.

Trying to stop the Mountaineers’ progress, Baylor defensive lineman Cooper Lanz tackled Frazier to the ground. Unfortunately for Frazier, his leg got caught underneath Lanz’s body, which resulted in what Neal Brown characterized as a “significant” lower leg injury.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Zach Fraizer. He’s one of my best friends up here. To see that happen to a guy like that, he does everything right. It really just breaks my heart,” quarterback Garrett Greene said after the game. “I’m probably not going to enjoy this win as much as I should, just because of how much he means to me, and how much he means to this entire program and state.”

His down-field blocking isn’t where Frazier’s heroics on the play stop, though. On the contrary, in fact. It’s after the injury that Frazier’s knowledge of the game and determination to be the best teammate he can be shines through.

“This is how smart he is and how tough he is,” Brown said. “He limps off because he knows that’s a 10-second run-off if he stays down. And, like I said, he’s got a lower leg injury. He limps off on one leg to avoid a 10-second run-off. And I think that speaks to his intelligence, how tough he is, and he’s a great player.”

Greene, who took the remaining snaps on that game-winning drive from Brandon Yates, couldn’t stop the game to help his injured center get off the field. Even with the clock ticking down, he knew how important it was that Frazier saved that time.

“The normal person really doesn’t know that, but that’s the type of kid he is. He’s as selfless as they come,” said Greene. “Ten seconds could have been the difference today. And I love him, and I’d do anything for him.”

West Virginia has not publically stated Frazier’s exact injury. However, Frazier announced Tuesday evening that he had surgery on Monday. He stated in the post that Saturday was not how he pictured his career at WVU ending.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and prayed for me. The past few days have not been easy,” he added.

A bonafide all-conference and All-American-caliber player who made 37 consecutive starts at center, Frazier will undoubtedly be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, barring anything unforeseen.

While the injury took the shine off the win for many within the WVU locker room, especially on offense, Frazier’s ability to will himself off the field turned what would otherwise be the likely unceremonious ending to his great collegiate career into something that can actually be celebrated and used as a teaching point by Brown and his staff for years to come.

“I can’t say enough about Zach Frazier. I’m so, so appreciative of him and his family. And I think one play sums up who he is for his entire career. I just hope our fanbase understands a young man from Fairmont, I think he’s the best center in college football,” said Brown. He later added. “I plan on doing this for a long time, I don’t know if I’ll ever coach a center that’s better. I’ve had some good players, but I’ve never coached one better.”