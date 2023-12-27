WVU creams UNC in Duke’s Mayo Bowl for win No. 9 The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast

The Mountaineers started 2023 at the bottom of the Big 12 preseason poll. They ended 2023 with nine wins and a head coach covered in mayonnaise. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern react to the Mayo Bowl victory, hand out their game balls and explain why they're already optimistic about next season. 